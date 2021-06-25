 Back To Top
Business

Samsung Electronics and affiliates to vaccinate workers from July

By Song Su-hyun
Published : Jun 25, 2021 - 14:59       Updated : Jun 25, 2021 - 14:59
Samsung Electronics and its affiliates will start vaccinating its workers at their in-house clinics starting next month, according to industry sources on Friday.

The flagship electronics unit and affiliates, including Samsung Display, Samsung SDI and Samsung Electro-Mechanics, will run an in-house vaccination program as part of efforts to beef up antivirus measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Samsung Electronics notified its employees on Friday the company will start the vaccination program for employees aged 18 to 59 working at its plants and research facilities in Korea, including Gumi, Gwangju, Giheung, Suwon and Hwaseong.

Samsung said it will also run the program for dispatched employees from its partner companies.

The tech giant will begin administering Moderna‘s COVID-19 vaccine at its in-house medical clinics July 27.

Before rolling out the Moderna vaccine, Korea‘s health authorities had surveyed major companies on actual demand to better estimate supplies.

It was part of the government’s support to the country‘s leading manufacturers such as chipmakers and display panel makers return to their normal operations as early as possible through vaccination.

Other Korean conglomerates, including Hyundai Motor, SK and LG, are also reportedly considering adopting such inoculation programs to better protect their workers from the novel coronavirus.

Song Su-hyun기자@heraldcorp.com
