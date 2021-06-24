Visualizing the beauty of scattered melodies

A scene from “Sanjo,” presented by the National Dance Company of Korea (National Theater of Korea)



The National Dance Company of Korea’s “Sanjo” is to begin run at the National Theater of Korea on Thursday.



In the 80-minute dance show, the national dance company visually depicts the aesthetics of “sanjo,” which refers to a style of traditional Korean music in which an instrumental solo performance is accompanied by “janggu” drumming.



While the term sanjo directly translates to “scattered melodies,” it features the gathering and scattering of various melodies. Inspired by the art of sanjo, the dance company used movement to convey this gathering and scattering process.



Director Jung Ku-ho, a celebrated fashion designer here who leads the eponymous label Kuho and is also the former executive director of Seoul Fashion Week, has joined hands with the dance troupe once again for the show, following the productions “Scent of Ink,” “The Banquet” and more. He was in charge of directing the production, as well as stage set-up, costumes and videography for the three-act show.



