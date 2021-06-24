 Back To Top
Business

LG CNS-RaonSecure to develop Korea’s 1st mobile ID

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Jun 24, 2021 - 16:01       Updated : Jun 24, 2021 - 16:23
RaonSecure logo (RaonSecure)
RaonSecure logo (RaonSecure)
A consortium of LG CNS and RaonSecure said Thursday that it has won a state-led project to develop South Korea’s first digital identification.

The IT solution affiliate of LG Group and the local cybersecurity solutions provider will together develop a digital version of the driver’s license by the end of this year for a project commissioned by the Ministry of the Interior and Safety and the Korea Minting, Security Printing and ID Card Operating Corp.

Currently, three major telecommunications firms -- SK Telecom, KT and LG U+ -- offer a mobile driver’s license service, but the service requires a physical driver’s license to register.

In contrast, the one being developed by LG CNS and RaonSecure is fully digital, as the license will be issued by police directly to users’ smartphones. Based on blockchain technology, the information on the license is decentralized, not saved on a single server. This makes tampering and forgery of the license impossible, according to the consortium.

“LG CNS and RaonSecure have proven the stability of the mobile identification service. Last year, the Interior Ministry ran a pilot test of the service for government officials. In January, the service was officially launched to officials in central administrative agencies,” a RaonSecure representative said.


By Kim Byung-wook (kim.byungwook@heraldcorp.com)
