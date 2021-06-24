 Back To Top
Business

SPAO launches daywear hanbok collection

By Yim Hyun-su
Published : Jun 24, 2021 - 15:23       Updated : Jun 24, 2021 - 15:23
SPAO‘s new casual hanbok collection (E-Land World)
E-Land Group’s fast fashion brand SPAO said Thursday it would launch a casual hanbok collection ranging from robes, pajamas to accessories.

Ten items featuring patterns inspired by plum blossoms and bamboo will be released as part of the collection, which will go on sale online on the brand’s official website and fashion e-commerce platform Musinsa on Friday.

The collection, which is a collaboration project with hanbok brand Leesle, garnered attention before its official release over its design and affordability, raising 800 million won in funding.

With prices ranging between 39,900 won and 69,900 won, the new lineup of clothes will give a rare opportunity for consumers buy traditional Korean clothes without having to splash out.

“Since it is the first casual hanbok collection to be launched by an SPA brand, we made an all-out effort to improve quality and give the product a nice finish,” one official at SPAO said.

“Instead of adding flamboyant patterns from hanbok, we kept things simple in terms of color and patterns in order to go mainstream,” the official added.

The collection is set to hit SPAO’s physical stores across the country next month.

By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)
