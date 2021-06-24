 Back To Top
Business

Medytox to start phase 3 clinical study of new botulinum toxin treatment

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Jun 24, 2021 - 16:52       Updated : Jun 24, 2021 - 16:52
A corporate logo of Medytox (Medytox)

Medytox will begin a phase three clinical trial of its next-generation botulinum toxin treatment MBA-P01, according to an announcement from the company Thursday.

The firm’s investigational new drug application for the new botulinum toxin treatment gained approval the previous day from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety.

Medytox will carry out the study at four local medical institutes on a total of 318 people with moderate to severe glabellar frown lines.

The firm has been developing the botulinum toxin treatment since 2016 and began its clinical studies in 2018. It aims for a commercial launch in 2022.

A Medytox official said the company’s next-generation botulinum toxin treatment has great potential to succeed in the global botulinum toxin market.

The official added that while the phase three clinical study was going on Medytox would begin talks with foreign players for licensing deals.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
