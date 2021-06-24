[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Hard Hit

(Korea)

Opened June 23

Action

Directed by Kim Chang-Ju



Sung-kyu (Jo Woo-jin) works as a manager at a bank in Busan. One morning, he receives an anonymous phone call while driving his two kids to school. The stranger on the phone asks Sung-kyu for money and also threatens him by saying there is a bomb installed under his car seat and it will explode if he does not follow the instruction.







Luca

(US)

Opened June 17

Animation

Directed by Enrico Casarosa



Teenage sea monster Luca lives off the coast of the Italian city of Portorosso. Luca is bored and wants to explore the land but his parents do not allow him, saying it is dangerous. One day, Luca meets another young sea monster Alberto, who has been on land many times before. With Alberto, Luca secretly transforms into a human and explores the surface.







A Quiet Place Part II

(US)

Opened June 16

Thriller

Directed by John Krasinski



The world is being destroyed by unknown creatures. After the deadly event at home, the Abbott family faces the terrors of the outside world. Mother Evelyn (Emily Blunt) is now forced to venture into the unknown with her kids. The world seems silent but they soon realize there are threats everywhere.





