[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Hard Hit
(Korea)
Opened June 23
Action
Directed by Kim Chang-Ju
Sung-kyu (Jo Woo-jin) works as a manager at a bank in Busan. One morning, he receives an anonymous phone call while driving his two kids to school. The stranger on the phone asks Sung-kyu for money and also threatens him by saying there is a bomb installed under his car seat and it will explode if he does not follow the instruction.
Luca
(US)
Opened June 17
Animation
Directed by Enrico Casarosa
Teenage sea monster Luca lives off the coast of the Italian city of Portorosso. Luca is bored and wants to explore the land but his parents do not allow him, saying it is dangerous. One day, Luca meets another young sea monster Alberto, who has been on land many times before. With Alberto, Luca secretly transforms into a human and explores the surface.
A Quiet Place Part II
(US)
Opened June 16
Thriller
Directed by John Krasinski
The world is being destroyed by unknown creatures. After the deadly event at home, the Abbott family faces the terrors of the outside world. Mother Evelyn (Emily Blunt) is now forced to venture into the unknown with her kids. The world seems silent but they soon realize there are threats everywhere.
Cruella
(US)
Opened May 26
Drama, Comedy
Directed by Craig Gillespie
Estella Miller (Emma Stone) is a rebellious child with a talent for fashion. After Estella causes some trouble in school, Estella’s mom Catherine (Emily Beecham) decides to move to London. On the way, she stops at a party hosted by Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson) to ask for financial assistance. At the party, Estella witnesses her mother being pushed off a cliff to her death by Dalmatians.
