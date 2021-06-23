[Around the Hotels] Promotions and Packages

Unforgettable Wedding at Fairmont Ambassador Seoul



Fairmont Ambassador Seoul presents the wedding promotion “Unforgettable Wedding: Art Gallery” which will be customized upon request by the bride and groom.



The promotion offers a customized wedding ceremony based on a choice of three themes: Magenta, Amethyst, and Illuminating. The wedding menus come in three types that cost from 150,000 won to 200,000 won. Fairmont Ambassador Seoul’s Grand Ballroom accommodates up to 280 guests.



A wedding art wall, stage design, floral arrangement, catering and beverages are available at additional costs. For reservations, call Fairmont Ambassador Seoul at (02) 3395-6108.





Walkerhill Hotels & Resorts offers summer package



Walkerhill Hotels & Resorts has launched a summer package that consists of 12 options at Grand Walkerhill Seoul, Vista Walkerhill Seoul and Douglas House.



The package options include “Cool Summer,” “Cooler,” “Coolest,” and “Summer Escape.” A free pass to the Grand Walkerhill Seoul’s outdoor swimming pool, “River Park,” is included in the package. “Summer Escape Plus” and “Summer Chill Out” options include a stay at Vista Deluxe Rooms at Vista Walkerhill Seoul.



The package cost ranges from 250,000 won to 655,000 won depending on the options. For reservations, call Walkerhill Hotels & Resorts at (02) 2022-0000.





Four Seasons Hotel Seoul launches online store for to-go menus



The Four Seasons Hotel Seoul has opened an online store for to-go dishes that can be picked up at the hotel. All orders need to be made at least 24 hours in advance.



The online store’s most popular dish is American-style smoked barbecue that offers beef, pork and side dishes, including roasted potatoes, coleslaw, a brioche bun and mac and cheese. The barbecue menu serves four to six people and is priced at 220,000 won.



The online store includes premium and deluxe lunch boxes, a breakfast to-go, salad and sandwiches, cakes and pastries. The online store can be found at https://four-seasons-hotel-seoul.myshopify.com/



For inquires, call Four Seasons Hotel Seoul at (02) 6388-5500





JW Marriott Hotel Seoul’s Tamayura offers Nagoya-style eel set menu during lunchtime



JW Marriott Hotel Seoul’s Japanese fine dining restaurant Tamayura is offering the Hitsumabushi lunch set menu throughout June.



Hitsumabushi is a specialty dish from Nagoya featuring grilled eel fillet. The set menu starts with umaki, Japanese-style rolled omelet filled with eel, and deep-fried eel bones covered in Tamayura’s special sauce. The main dish is Nagoya-style hitsumabushi, which consists of ginger rice topped with salt-roasted eel and grilled eel marinated with Japanese-style sweet sauce.



The set menu, priced at 120,000 won, is served from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For reservations, call (02) 6282-6267.



