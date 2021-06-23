[Around the Hotels] Promotions and Packages

Unforgettable Wedding at Fairmont Ambassador Seoul
Fairmont Ambassador Seoul presents the wedding promotion “Unforgettable Wedding: Art Gallery” which will be customized upon request by the bride and groom.
The promotion offers a customized wedding ceremony based on a choice of three themes: Magenta, Amethyst, and Illuminating. The wedding menus come in three types that cost from 150,000 won to 200,000 won. Fairmont Ambassador Seoul’s Grand Ballroom accommodates up to 280 guests.
A wedding art wall, stage design, floral arrangement, catering and beverages are available at additional costs. For reservations, call Fairmont Ambassador Seoul at (02) 3395-6108.
Walkerhill Hotels & Resorts offers summer package
Walkerhill Hotels & Resorts has launched a summer package that consists of 12 options at Grand Walkerhill Seoul, Vista Walkerhill Seoul and Douglas House.
The package options include “Cool Summer,” “Cooler,” “Coolest,” and “Summer Escape.” A free pass to the Grand Walkerhill Seoul’s outdoor swimming pool, “River Park,” is included in the package. “Summer Escape Plus” and “Summer Chill Out” options include a stay at Vista Deluxe Rooms at Vista Walkerhill Seoul.
The package cost ranges from 250,000 won to 655,000 won depending on the options. For reservations, call Walkerhill Hotels & Resorts at (02) 2022-0000.
Four Seasons Hotel Seoul launches online store for to-go menus
The Four Seasons Hotel Seoul has opened an online store for to-go dishes that can be picked up at the hotel. All orders need to be made at least 24 hours in advance.
The online store’s most popular dish is American-style smoked barbecue that offers beef, pork and side dishes, including roasted potatoes, coleslaw, a brioche bun and mac and cheese. The barbecue menu serves four to six people and is priced at 220,000 won.
The online store includes premium and deluxe lunch boxes, a breakfast to-go, salad and sandwiches, cakes and pastries. The online store can be found at https://four-seasons-hotel-seoul.myshopify.com/
For inquires, call Four Seasons Hotel Seoul at (02) 6388-5500
JW Marriott Hotel Seoul’s Tamayura offers Nagoya-style eel set menu during lunchtime
JW Marriott Hotel Seoul’s Japanese fine dining restaurant Tamayura is offering the Hitsumabushi lunch set menu throughout June.
Hitsumabushi is a specialty dish from Nagoya featuring grilled eel fillet. The set menu starts with umaki, Japanese-style rolled omelet filled with eel, and deep-fried eel bones covered in Tamayura’s special sauce. The main dish is Nagoya-style hitsumabushi, which consists of ginger rice topped with salt-roasted eel and grilled eel marinated with Japanese-style sweet sauce.
The set menu, priced at 120,000 won, is served from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For reservations, call (02) 6282-6267.
Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel celebrates World Environment Day
The Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel in Songdo has partnered with social venture Tree Planet to raise awareness of environmental protection.
The “Green Project” will see the hotel plant one tree per companion tree purchased by guests at a restoration forest in Gangwon Province. Each tree planted in the forest will be imprinted with the owner’s name.
All hotel guests can participate in the project and receive an 8 percent discount when making a purchase through the hotel’s website.
In addition, a 30 percent discount will be offered to guests who bring a tumbler or a reusable cup to ConneXions, the hotel’s cafe located in the first floor lobby. The project is scheduled to run throughout the year.
For more information, call Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel at (032) 835-1000.
By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com
)