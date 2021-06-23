Mercedes-Benz Korea launches its most luxurious sedan, Maybach S-class

Mercedes-Maybach S 580 4MATIC (Mercedes-Benz Korea)



Mercedes-Benz Korea has brought its most luxurious sedan, the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, to the Korean market, as the automaker marks the 100-year anniversary of the launch of its first Maybach vehicle, the company said Wednesday.



The newly-launched Mercedes-Maybach S 580 4Matic has undergone a complete makeover from the model that was first launched in 2015, and will strengthen its leadership in the luxury flagship sedan segment, the automaker said.



Since its introduction, more than 60,000 units of the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class have been delivered worldwide, the company added.



At the premiere event held at the building of Arumjigi Culture Keepers Foundation in central Seoul, on Tuesday, the car boasted its identity as a luxury saloon, featuring technologies aimed to maximize a comfortable ride experience of passengers.



The distinctive bonnet with a chromed fin, the Maybach radiator grille and lettering, and also, the brand’s exclusive front bumper design stood out, differentiating the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class model from the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, which it is based on.



For the Mercedes-Maybach model, the wheel base has been lengthened by 18 centimeters. It boasts up to 121 millimeters more legroom, compared to the long variant of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, the 7th generation of which was released here in April.





