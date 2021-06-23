Mercedes-Benz Korea launches its most luxurious sedan, Maybach S-class

Mercedes-Maybach S 580 4MATIC (Mercedes-Benz Korea)
Mercedes-Benz Korea has brought its most luxurious sedan, the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, to the Korean market, as the automaker marks the 100-year anniversary of the launch of its first Maybach vehicle, the company said Wednesday.
The newly-launched Mercedes-Maybach S 580 4Matic has undergone a complete makeover from the model that was first launched in 2015, and will strengthen its leadership in the luxury flagship sedan segment, the automaker said.
Since its introduction, more than 60,000 units of the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class have been delivered worldwide, the company added.
At the premiere event held at the building of Arumjigi Culture Keepers Foundation in central Seoul, on Tuesday, the car boasted its identity as a luxury saloon, featuring technologies aimed to maximize a comfortable ride experience of passengers.
The distinctive bonnet with a chromed fin, the Maybach radiator grille and lettering, and also, the brand’s exclusive front bumper design stood out, differentiating the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class model from the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, which it is based on.
For the Mercedes-Maybach model, the wheel base has been lengthened by 18 centimeters. It boasts up to 121 millimeters more legroom, compared to the long variant of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, the 7th generation of which was released here in April.
Inside, the vehicle has five display screens, including the central 12.8-inch OLED display and a 3D driver display.
Performance-wise, the car has been strengthened with a focus on enhancing the riding experience for the rear passengers, the company said.
The car is equipped with electrically operated comfort rear doors, and with a push of a button, the rear doors open and close automatically. Flush-fitted door handles and rear-seat belt feeder are also included.
With the Maybach drive program, one of the car’s driving modes featuring extra-flat accelerator characteristic in power delivery and layers of laminated safety glass, the vehicle has reduced vibration and wind noise, the automaker explained.
The Mercedes-Maybach S 580 4Matic is equipped with a V8 petrol engine, generating a maximum output of 503 horsepower and a peak torque of 71.4 kilogram-meter.
“As we celebrate 100 years of Maybach’s unique heritage at the forefront of exclusive luxury, we drive the brand forward to set the highest craftsmanship,” Mark Raine, vice president in charge of product and marketing at Mercedes-Benz Korea said. “If you own a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, you are entering a world of unlimited luxury which is directly associated with a certain degree of success and societal status which is reserved for a privileged chosen few.”
The top-trim auto brand Maybach celebrates the 100th anniversary of the launch of its first series production model this year. It was in 1921, when Karl Maybach and his father Wilhelm Maybach introduced the Maybach 22/70 HP W 3 with the ambition to create “the very best from the very best,” according to the automaker.
In celebration, Mercedes-Benz Korea is hosting a special exhibition at Arumjigi until July 18. There, the new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class and art pieces produced by masters in various fields, including traditional dyeing, Hanbok, furniture and Hanji, is on display.
The new Mercedes-Maybach S 580 4MATIC is available for 260.6 million won ($229,300).
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)