Military trivialized initial complaint by sex crime victim

Military police did little to facilitate the initial complaint of an Air Force master sergeant who took her life after being sexually assaulted by a colleague, the Criminal Investigation Command said Wednesday.
The victim’s family believes a systematic cover-up led to her death in late May. She reported the incident to military police at her base on March 2, when it happened.
“Police initially found the perpetrator, Jang, who texted her twice after the incident, which they thought was an apology,” said a senior official at the Command, which oversees military police.
Jang, who was indicted Monday on charges of sexually assaulting the master sergeant and threatening to harm the victim if she testified against him in trial, allegedly said in the text he would kill her if she did not “let it go.”
The military is accused of remaining soft on its members involved in sex crimes even after the Defense Ministry took over the case from the Air Force, bringing in civilian advisers to guarantee what it has called a thorough and transparent investigation.
The military, which has so far indicted Jang and plans to indict another Air Force warrant officer accused of sexually assaulting the victim a year ago, is questioning 13 service members in the probe, including a military prosecutor and a public defender appointed to represent the victim.
But it has yet to bring in any military police who were the first line of help to which the victim reached out.
“We need something more than suspicions, something to nail them down to specific violations of laws. We’re closely working with the civilian committee on that,” the senior official said, referring to the committee set up to advise on the investigation.
Those front-line military police had not done their job of facilitating the complaint, but pressing criminal charges requires a closer look, the senior official noted, adding the committee will recommend something after looking at the issue this week.
A senior Defense Ministry official reiterated that everyone involved in the cover-up, suppressing evidence or blackmailing witnesses will face strict punishment, saying, “They will receive penalties -- whether from the court or from the ministry.”
By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com
)