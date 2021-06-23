Hanwha Defense showcases localized weapons at Korea Defense Component and Equipment Fair

Hanwha Defense showcases its weapons at the Korea Defense Component and Equipment Fair 2021 held in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, Wednesday. (Hanwha Defense)
Hanwha Defense on Tuesday displayed weapons that have localized key parts at the Korea Defense Component and Equipment Fair 2021 held in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, on Wednesday.
At the event, the defense affiliate of Hanwha Group showcased Cheonma, South Korea’s first short-range surface-to-air missile system deployed since 1999. Since this year, Hanwha Defense localized parts that are no longer produced and some of imported parts such as power suppliers, providing business opportunities small and mid-sized local defense companies.
Also, Hanwha Defense exhibited Hybrid Biho, a 30mm complex gun and air defense system designed to target low-flying aircraft and helicopters.
“We will localize turbo engines of Hybrid Biho, which will allow us to save 1 billion won ($880,000) per unit,” a company official said.
Hanwha Defense added that it will localize key parts including the engine of its best-selling K9 self-propelled howitzers.
The event was sponsored and organized by the Defense Acquisition Program Administration to promote the localization of Korean weapons and to support the export activities of small and mid-sized local defense companies.
