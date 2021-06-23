 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

Hanwha Defense showcases localized weapons at Korea Defense Component and Equipment Fair

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Jun 23, 2021 - 15:54       Updated : Jun 23, 2021 - 17:09
Hanwha Defense showcases its weapons at the Korea Defense Component and Equipment Fair 2021 held in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, Wednesday. (Hanwha Defense)
Hanwha Defense showcases its weapons at the Korea Defense Component and Equipment Fair 2021 held in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, Wednesday. (Hanwha Defense)
Hanwha Defense on Tuesday displayed weapons that have localized key parts at the Korea Defense Component and Equipment Fair 2021 held in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, on Wednesday.

At the event, the defense affiliate of Hanwha Group showcased Cheonma, South Korea’s first short-range surface-to-air missile system deployed since 1999. Since this year, Hanwha Defense localized parts that are no longer produced and some of imported parts such as power suppliers, providing business opportunities small and mid-sized local defense companies.

Also, Hanwha Defense exhibited Hybrid Biho, a 30mm complex gun and air defense system designed to target low-flying aircraft and helicopters.

“We will localize turbo engines of Hybrid Biho, which will allow us to save 1 billion won ($880,000) per unit,” a company official said.

Hanwha Defense added that it will localize key parts including the engine of its best-selling K9 self-propelled howitzers.

The event was sponsored and organized by the Defense Acquisition Program Administration to promote the localization of Korean weapons and to support the export activities of small and mid-sized local defense companies.

By Kim Byung-wook (kim.byungwook@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114