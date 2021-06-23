 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Finance

Manufacturing sentiment drops for 3rd month in June: poll

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 23, 2021 - 14:20       Updated : Jun 23, 2021 - 14:20
(123rf)
(123rf)
South Korea's manufacturing confidence fell for the third straight month in June amid the prolonged coronavirus pandemic, a poll showed Wednesday.

The Korea Institute for Industrial Economics & Trade (KIET) said its professional survey index (PSI) for the manufacturing sector's business conditions came to 123 for this month, down from 127 the previous month.

Yet the country's PSI remained above the benchmark 100 for 13 months running since June last year.

A PSI reading above 100 means optimists outnumber pessimists. The survey on 188 experts in major industries was taken between June 10 and last Wednesday.

The PSI for domestic demand amounted to 119 in June, with that for exports standing at 130.

Excluding the chemicals industry, the index for chip, auto, shipbuilding, machinery, textile and other major industries stayed above par, the state-run think tank said.

The PSI for manufacturers' business outlook for July came in at 130, down from 133 for the previous month, according to the survey. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114