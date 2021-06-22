 Back To Top
National

8 USFK-affiliated individuals test positive for COVID-19

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 22, 2021 - 20:32       Updated : Jun 22, 2021 - 20:32
Seen in this file photo is a gate of the US base Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul. (Yonhap)
Seven American service members and a family member stationed in South Korea have tested positive for the new coronavirus, US Forces Korea said Tuesday.

Four service members at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, and two soldiers stationed at Camp Casey in Dongducheon, north of Seoul, tested positive on June 17 and 18 after coming into contact with individuals who had recently tested positive for the virus.

One service member, also from Camp Humphreys was confirmed to have been infected last week after showing symptoms consistent with COVID-19, and a family member of an American soldier tested positive in a test required to return to the United States, according to USFK.

All of them are currently in isolation at a facility designated for confirmed COVID-19 cases, it added.

The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 911, most of whom tested positive upon their arrival here from the US

"KDCA and USFK health professionals are actively conducting contact tracing to determine whether anyone else may have been exposed to these individuals and to identify and ensure all known on-post and off-post facilities visited by the individuals are thoroughly cleaned," USFK said in a release. KDCA is the acronym of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency. (Yonhap)
