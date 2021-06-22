‘Skipping drills won’t earn lasting inter-Korean detente’

As South Korea mulls reducing or skipping joint military drills with the US in August, experts warn that suspending the biannual exercises would do little to bring about a lasting detente with North Korea.
Seoul and Washington have held the drills since the 1953 Korean War armistice to ensure readiness against Pyongyang’s aggression. But since 2019, some drills have been skipped and others scaled down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This time, the Moon Jae-in government wants a smaller drill in a bid to engage North Korea, whose leader, Kim Jong-un, said last week that his country should be ready for both talks and confrontation.
“I think we’re in perfect agreement. We will also meet with North Korea ‘anytime, anywhere, without preconditions,’” Unification Minister Lee In-young said Tuesday, quoting Sung Kim, US special representative for North Korea, who responded to Kim Jong-un by saying the US was also ready to engage.
The US envoy is visiting Seoul to meet with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts to discuss Biden’s new “practical policy” on North Korea, which seeks to explore diplomacy with the regime and make progress on the denuclearization front.
But experts warn against using the drills as a bargaining chip with Pyongyang, saying that a lasting inter-Korean detente cannot be expected from last-minute engagement.
“Let’s look back. We haven’t seen any progress on denuclearization. Rather, Kim is touting improved weaponry. So why do we choose to keep going down that road again and again?” said Shin Beom-chul, director of the Center for Diplomacy and Security at the Korea Research Institute for National Strategy.
Seoul and Washington have held computer war games rather than all-out field exercises since 2019, a year after former US President Donald Trump ordered the suspension of field drills in exchange for North Korea’s denuclearization.
Shin cautioned against a rosy outlook for any talks that might follow from suspending the August drills.
“If talks were to take place, and that’s a big if, would Kim Jong-un really stick to what we agree there? He has just learned he could kill the decadeslong practice -- the drills -- that easily. Would he be serious about making commitments to any deal made at the table?” Shin asked.
Military experts said the repercussions would be far greater if Seoul were to skip or reduce the exercises.
“It’s drills for talks this time. What’s next? This will be a pattern where Kim would demand something else for talks, and I don’t think that’s the strategy we want to pursue,” said Moon Seong-mook, chief of the Unification Strategy Center at the Korea Research Institute for National Strategy.
In January at a meeting of the North’s ruling Workers’ Party, Kim Jong-un demanded that South Korea stop holding the joint drills and bringing in US-made weapons.
Some said the Moon government is taking those words the wrong way, pointing to the latest statement released by Kim Yo-jong, Kim Jong-un’s sister, who said the US had misunderstood when the Biden administration described Kim Jong-un’s push for dialogue and confrontation as an “interesting signal.”
“There is no room for us to see that North Korea is leaning on talks. I think that’s just wishful thinking,” said Shin Jong-woo, a senior analyst at the Korea Defense and Security Forum.
Hong Min, director of the North Korean division at the Korea Institute for National Unification, said Seoul could risk widening a rift with Washington over smaller drills, because the drills are part of a bigger push the Biden administration is eager to carry out to rein in an increasingly assertive China too.
