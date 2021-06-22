 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

Foreign ministry to work for stable management of relations with China after G-7 summit

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 22, 2021 - 11:02       Updated : Jun 22, 2021 - 11:02
South Korean President Moon Jae-in (2nd from R, first row) poses for a picture with leaders attending the Group of Seven (G-7) summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, on June 12, 2021. From left to right in front are South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Moon and US President Joe Biden. From left in the second row are Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. From left in the third row are United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, European Council President Charles Michel, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in (2nd from R, first row) poses for a picture with leaders attending the Group of Seven (G-7) summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, on June 12, 2021. From left to right in front are South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Moon and US President Joe Biden. From left in the second row are Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. From left in the third row are United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, European Council President Charles Michel, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
South Korea will continue efforts to "stably manage" relations with China while taking into account the outcome of a Group of Seven (G-7) summit earlier this month, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.

The ministry made the statement in a report submitted to the National Assembly amid speculation that South Korea's participation in the G-7 summit as a guest makes the country look like it has chimed in with the G-7 countries on their unified front against an assertive China.

Seoul officials have dismissed that viewpoint, saying that the G-7 sessions South Korea took part in had nothing to do with China issues and stressing that both the United States and China are important to South Korea.

The ministry reiterated the point Tuesday.

"Under our position that we seek to harmoniously develop the strategic cooperative partnership with China based on the South Korea-US alliance, we intend to continue communication with Beijing," the ministry said in the report.

"Taking the content of the G-7 outcome into account, we plan to stably manage South Korea-China relations," it said.

The ministry will also continue communication and coordination with key countries so as to facilitate diplomatic reengagement with North Korea and to stably manage the situation on the Korean Peninsula, it added.

In the back-to-back talks with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts on Monday, US Special Representative Sung Kim said that the US has offered to meet with the North "anywhere, anytime without preconditions," and hopes the North will "respond positively." (Yonhap)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114