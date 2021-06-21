 Back To Top
National

[Graphic News] One-person households make up 30.4% of homes in 2020

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Jun 22, 2021 - 10:01       Updated : Jun 22, 2021 - 10:01




The portion of single-member households in South Korea surpassed 30 percent last year, a government survey showed, amid an increase in diverse forms of families.

One-person households accounted for 30.4 percent of the total in 2020, according to a survey conducted of 11,000 households by the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family every five years.

The percentage was 21.3 percent in 2015 and 15.8 percent in 2010.

At the same time, the portion of households composed of parents and unmarried children fell to 31.7 percent in 2020, from 44.2 percent in 2015 and 48.4 percent in 2010. (Yonhap)





