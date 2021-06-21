 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

Construction of S. Korea’s 1st liquid hydrogen plant underway

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Jun 21, 2021 - 16:01       Updated : Jun 21, 2021 - 16:09
Hyosung Group Chairman Cho Hyun-joon delivers speech at the groundbreaking ceremony of Korea’s first liquid hydrogen plant in Ulsan, Monday. (Hyosung)
Hyosung Group Chairman Cho Hyun-joon delivers speech at the groundbreaking ceremony of Korea’s first liquid hydrogen plant in Ulsan, Monday. (Hyosung)


Construction of South Korea’s first liquid hydrogen plant kicked off on Monday, textile and chemical conglomerate Hyosung Group said.

The 300 billion-won ($264.6 million) Ulsan plant will be built by Linde Hydrogen, a joint venture formed in February by Hyosung Group’s machinery affiliate Hyosung Heavy Industries and German chemical firm Linde.

Set for commercial operation in May 2023, the envisioned plant would be the world’s single largest liquid hydrogen facility with an annual production capacity of 13,000 metric tons -- enough to power 100,000 vehicles per year.

“The energy revolution will change the future of mankind and hydrogen energy is at its core. Through continued investments, Hyosung will lead the paradigm shift to hydrogen,” Hyosung Group Chairman Cho Hyun-joon said during the groundbreaking ceremony on Monday.

In addition, Hyosung Group will make an independent investment of 1 trillion won throughout the next five years to increase its liquid hydrogen production capacity to 39,000 tons. It will also establish large-scale liquid hydrogen charging stations at around 30 locations across the country.

Through the partnership with Linde, Hyosung will localize liquid hydrogen charging technologies and equipment by 2024. It is also working to develop blue and green hydrogen extraction technologies and establish a green hydrogen production facility by 2025.

“Hyosung Group’s ultimate goal is to curb Korea’s carbon emissions by 10 percent,” a group official said.

Though hydrogen itself is colorless, the industry uses color descriptors to differentiate its source and methods of production. Blue hydrogen extracts hydrogen from natural gas and captures carbon emitted from the process. Green hydrogen breaks water into hydrogen and oxygen with electricity generated by renewable energy.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114