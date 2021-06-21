TWICE's latest EP debuts at No. 6 on Billboard 200

This photo provided by JYP Entertainment shows K-pop girl group TWICE. (JYP)

K-pop star band TWICE's new EP album debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard main albums chart this week, becoming the second K-pop girl group to make the chart's top 10.



"K-pop girl group TWICE debuts at No. 6 with 'Taste of Love,' with 46,000 equivalent album units earned," Billboard reported Sunday (US time), one day before its chart will be updated.



The Billboard 200 is one of the U.S. music publisher's main charts, ranking the most popular albums of the week in the United States based on data, including album sales and streaming.



Album sales of "Taste Love," released on June 11, reached 43,000 copies this week, helping the nine-piece act land at sixth place on Billboard's main albums chart. It also became the top selling album of the week, according to Billboard.



It became the highest charted album by the nine-piece act after its full-length album "Eyes Wide Open" hit 77th place last year.



TWICE is the second South Korean girl band to rank in the top 10 on the Billboard's main albums chart after BLACKPINK debuted at No. 2 with its first full-length album "The Album" last October.



TWICE, which has a strong fan base in Japan, formed a partnership with Republic Records, a major American music label, in a bid to gain a foothold in the global pop market.



Under the partnership, the group has released English-language versions of its previous album "More & More" and the song "I Can't Stop Me."



This week, the group performed "Alcohol-Free," the title track of "Taste Love," on The Ellen DeGeneres Show for the first time. (Yonhap)