Moon picks new Cheong Wa Dae secretaries for political affairs, youth affairs, education

From left are Kim Han-kyu, tapped as Cheong Wa Dae secretary for political affairs; Park Seong-min, named as secretary for youth-related issues; and Lee Seung-bok, picked as secretary for education, in a combination of photos provided by Cheong Wa Dae. (Cheong Wa Dae)

President Moon Jae-in nominated Kim Han-kyu, a lawyer, as his new secretary for political affairs Monday.



Having worked as a legal counsel for the ruling Democratic Party (DP), he is a lawyer at the Seoul-based law firm Kim & Chang and also a standing member of the National Unification Advisory Council.



Park Seong-min, another DP official who is 25 years old, was tapped as secretary for youth-related affairs, Cheong Wa Dae said. She has long handled youth-related issues at the party.



The move is apparently part of the ruling bloc's efforts to reach out to voters in their 20s and 30s.



Park is replacing Kim Kwang-jin, a 40-year-old former DP lawmaker.



The president named Lee Seung-bok, an education ministry official, as secretary for education, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee. (Yonhap)