Nearly 80% of S. Korean consumers increase online shopping amid pandemic

Online shopping in Korea (Yonhap)

Nearly 8 out of 10 South Korean consumers have increased their online shopping during the coronavirus pandemic, a poll showed Monday.



The survey of 1,000 local consumers, taken by the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, showed 78.4 percent of the respondents saying their online purchases have risen since the outbreak of COVID-19.



About 71 percent of them said they have purchased more foodstuffs and beverages online, followed by dining out and other food services (30.9 percent), kitchen and daily goods (30 percent), and clothing 28 percent.



Fifty-eight percent replied that their online purchases have advanced due to the convenience of delivery, with some 57 percent answering they wanted to avoid crowded stores.



Approximately 94 percent of those polled said they stay home longer now than before the coronavirus outbreak.



Nearly 61 percent of them said they have increased shopping, followed by watching movies (54 percent), playing games (34.6 percent) and cooking (34.5 percent).



The survey also showed some 47 percent of the respondents replying that they have resorted to online gifting more since the outbreak of the new coronavirus.



Meanwhile, a separate report showed the number of deliveries in the South Korean capital of Seoul surged about 27 percent in 2020 from a year earlier due to the coronavirus pandemic.



The delivery volume in Seoul increased 26.9 percent on-year last year, with that for hand sanitizers, masks and other daily and health-related goods spiking 52 percent, according to the report by the city government.



In contrast, the delivery volume for products related to childbirth and infant care sank 19 percent on-year due to the capital's low birthrate.



South Korea reported its first COVID-19 case in late January, with the total caseload amounting to 151,506 and its death toll reaching 2,004 as of Monday. (Yonhap)

