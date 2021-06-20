 Back To Top
Business

[Graphic News] S. Korea’s exports of grapes set fresh high in 2020

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Jun 21, 2021 - 10:01       Updated : Jun 21, 2021 - 10:01




South Korea’s exports of grapes shot up 35 percent on-year in 2020 to set a new record high, data showed, on the back of the growing popularity of local agricultural products overseas.

Outbound shipments of grapes came to $30.7 million in 2020, compared to $22.8 million posted a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

Over the first four months of 2021, exports of grapes came to $7.2 million, also up nearly 50 percent from the previous year. (Yonhap)





