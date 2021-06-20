 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Entertainment

Baritone singer Kim Gi-hoon wins BBC Cardiff Singer of the World competition

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Jun 20, 2021 - 17:42       Updated : Jun 20, 2021 - 17:57
Baritone singer Kim Gi-hoon holds the trophy after he was announced as winner of the BBC Cardiff Singer of the World competition on Saturday. (Yonhap)
Baritone singer Kim Gi-hoon holds the trophy after he was announced as winner of the BBC Cardiff Singer of the World competition on Saturday. (Yonhap)

Baritone singer Kim Gi-hoon,won the BBC Cardiff Singer of the World competition held in the United Kingdom on Saturday.

Established in 1983, the competition is organized jointly by BBC Wales and Welsh National Opera and its winners include some of the biggest names in opera such as Bryn Terfel.

With the win, Kim became the first Korean to receive this main prize at the competition. Kim received 20,000 pounds ($27,600) in prize money.

Korean Baritone No Dae-san and bass Park Jong-min have won song prizes at the BBC Cardiff Singer of the World competition in the UK in 1999 and 2015 respectively.

A total of 16 competitors from 15 different countries competed for the main prize this year, including Korean Bass-baritone Ju-sung was also one of the competitors.

During the competition, he sang Largo al factotum” from Rossini`s opera “Il Barbiere Di Siviglia,” composer Kim Joo-woon‘s ”Like the Wind that met with Lotus“ and more. Kim will be performing some of the songs that he sang during the UK competition at his next recital, which will be held at TLi Art Center in Gyeonggi Province on July 8.

Born in Gokseong, South Jeolla Province, Kim started studying music when he was 18. After graduating from Yonsei University, he attended the Hannover University of Music.

In recent years, he has won several international singing competitions. In 2019, he won second prize at the 16th Tchaikovsky Competition for vocals and also took home second prize and the audience prize at the World Opera Competition the same year.

Meanwhile, this year’s audience prize, which is decided through the television audience‘s vote, went to mezzo-soprano Claire Barnett-Jones from England.

By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114