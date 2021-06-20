S. Korea picked as member of FAO's council for 12th time

Shown in this undated file photo is the logo of the Food and Agriculture Organization. (Yonhap)

South Korea's agricultural ministry said Sunday the country has been elected to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Council for the 12th time in a row.



During the general conference of the FAO held virtually, South Korea was elected to the 49-member council for a three-year term, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.



The FAO is an intergovernmental organization with 194 member nations that works to ensure food and nutrition safety, alleviate poverty and improve climate change.



South Korea joined the organization in 1949 and has been serving as a member of the governing council since 1989.



Asia's No. 4 economy offers around 13 billion won ($11.4 million) annually to the organization. (Yonhap)