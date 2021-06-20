 Back To Top
Business

LG Electronics launches 83-inch OLED TV

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 20, 2021 - 10:28       Updated : Jun 20, 2021 - 10:28
This photo provided by LG Electronics Inc. today, shows the company's 83-inch OLED TV. (LG Electronics Inc.)
LG Electronics Inc. said Sunday it has launched an 83-inch OLED TV as the South Korean tech giant tries to beef up its presence in the premium TV market.

LG's 83-inch OLED TV, the 83C1, will be first available in South Korea and the United States this month. In South Korea, its list price has been set at 10.9 million won ($9,630).

LG is the first TV maker to release an OLED TV with an 83-inch size display. The 83C1 is also the industry's largest OLED TV with 4K resolution.

The latest TV expands LG's OLED TV lineup, which already has 48-, 55-, 65-, 77- and 88-inch models. The 88-inch model is an 8K resolution TV.

The 83C1 comes with advanced features, including 4K high frame technology, to offer a better viewing experience when playing games and watching sports, according to LG. It was one of the Innovation Award honorees at the Consumer Electronics Show 2021, having claimed the accolade in the gaming and video display categories.

LG, the world's leading OLED TV manufacturer, hopes its 83-inch TV can boost large premium TV sales amid the pandemic-induced stay-at-home trend.

LG's OLED TV shipments increased 116 percent on-year to 792,000 units in the first three months of 2021, its best performance for a first quarter, according to market researcher Omdia.

Omdia earlier predicted the global OLED TV market will reach 5.8 million units this year, up from 3.65 million units last year. It also expected OLED TVs to represent 10 percent of the global TV market this year in terms of revenue. (Yonhap)
