Watching ‘meokbang’ can lead to health issues such as obesity: report

A meokbang streamer consumes a variety of dishes. (123rf)

“Meokbang” (also known as “mukbang”), a compound word for “eating” and “broadcast” in Korean, is a popular form of content found on video platforms such as Youtube, AfreecaTV, Twitch, and Kakao TV. Meokbang streamers show themselves consuming large platefuls of junk food while simultaneously interacting with viewers.



Along with the rise of one-person households in the country, people have gotten in the habit of watching meokbang while eating alone, which allows them to feel as though they are eating with someone. Viewers also say that meokbang provides vicarious satisfaction as they watch the hosts binge on large amounts of food.



Yet, according to the Korea Food Communication Forum (KOFRUM), spending excessive amounts of time watching meokbang can lead to weight gains or obesity. A study from Chonnam National University supports this by showing a correlation between dietary behavior and meokbang viewing time.





A woman eats dinner while watching meokbang on her laptop. (123rf)