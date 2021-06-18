 Back To Top
National

PPP's approval rises to new high since 2016 presidential corruption scandal: poll

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 18, 2021 - 18:34       Updated : Jun 18, 2021 - 18:34
Lee Jun-seok, 36, waves the flag of the main opposition People Power Party after being elected as its chairman at the party's national convention in Seoul on June 11, 2021. He became the youngest-ever leader in the history of the country's main political parties. (Yonhap)
Lee Jun-seok, 36, waves the flag of the main opposition People Power Party after being elected as its chairman at the party's national convention in Seoul on June 11, 2021. He became the youngest-ever leader in the history of the country's main political parties. (Yonhap)
The approval rating of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) reached a fresh high since the 2016 corruption scandal of former conservative President Park Geun-hye, a new poll showed Friday.

According to the Gallup Korea poll that surveyed 1,001 people aged over 18 from Tuesday to Wednesday, public approval for the ruling Democratic Party was recorded at 31 percent, unchanged from a week ago, while that of the PPP climbed 3 percentage points to 30 percent.

The latest poll number comes as the PPP has seen an influx of registrations of new members as of late, especially those in their 20s and 30s, in the wake of the sensational ascent of its young new party leader Lee Jun-seok.

The rate of self-identifying independents stood at 27 percent, down 3 percentage points. The People's Party and the Justice Party, two minor opposition parties, both trailed with 5 percent in support.

President Moon Jae-in's job approval was recorded at 38 percent, down 1 percentage point from last week, while the disapproval rating rose 1 percentage point to 53 percent.

The administration's weak housing policy and a lack of delivery in economic problems were cited as leading factors toward Moon's disapproval.

The survey has a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points. (Yonhap)
