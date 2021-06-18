 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

[Newsmaker] Kakao T officially registered as transportation operator

By Bae Hyunjung
Published : Jun 18, 2021 - 13:26       Updated : Jun 18, 2021 - 14:47
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
South Korea’s government has officially approved three major taxi-hailing service brands as platform operators, in a gesture to diversity transportation means, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport said Friday.

Under the revised Automobile Transport Business Act, transportation platform operators are to register themselves at the Land Ministry in order to charge brokerage commission to users.

The three brands are Kakao T, run by Kakao Mobility; Banban Taxi by Kornatus; and i.M. Taxi by Jin Mobility.

Kakao Mobility, affiliated with domestic tech giant Kakao, said that it will charge up to 3,000 won ($2.65) for customized, high-end hailing services. The given amount may rise as high as 5,000 won in excess demand situations when the taxi allocation rate falls under 60 percent for 10 consecutive minutes, officials added.

Basic services will continue to be available free of charge.

Runner-up players Kornatus and Jin Mobility also said that they will charge up to 3,000 won, depending on the supply and demand situation of taxis.

“The government will continue to expand the customers’ right of choice and to contribute to the development of the transportation market,” said an official of the ministry.

By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com)
Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114