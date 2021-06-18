[Newsmaker] Kakao T officially registered as transportation operator

(Yonhap)
South Korea’s government has officially approved three major taxi-hailing service brands as platform operators, in a gesture to diversity transportation means, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport said Friday.
Under the revised Automobile Transport Business Act, transportation platform operators are to register themselves at the Land Ministry in order to charge brokerage commission to users.
The three brands are Kakao T, run by Kakao Mobility; Banban Taxi by Kornatus; and i.M. Taxi by Jin Mobility.
Kakao Mobility, affiliated with domestic tech giant Kakao, said that it will charge up to 3,000 won ($2.65) for customized, high-end hailing services. The given amount may rise as high as 5,000 won in excess demand situations when the taxi allocation rate falls under 60 percent for 10 consecutive minutes, officials added.
Basic services will continue to be available free of charge.
Runner-up players Kornatus and Jin Mobility also said that they will charge up to 3,000 won, depending on the supply and demand situation of taxis.
“The government will continue to expand the customers’ right of choice and to contribute to the development of the transportation market,” said an official of the ministry.
By Bae Hyun-jung
)