Business

[Photo News] Eco-friendly consumer goods attract visitors at trade fair in Seoul

By Kang Sue-min
Published : Jun 19, 2021 - 16:01       Updated : Jun 19, 2021 - 16:01
Seoul International Sourcing Fair 2021, a platform for discovering new business partners and carrying out business-to-business transactions through networking, is currently being held at Coex.

With the environmental, social and governance sector gaining momentum, some 150 small and medium-sized enterprises and startups are displaying eco-friendly consumer goods in various categories, including gifts, living, beauty, smart devices and wellness. 

Participants browse a variety of eco-friendly products such as preservative-free shampoo bars, chemical-free dish soap bars and multiuse airtight containers that can be stacked like Lego bricks.

By Kang Sue-min (sue4161@heraldcorp.com)
