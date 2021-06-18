Fire at Coupang warehouse rages for over a day, 1 firefighter trapped

Firefighters try to put out a fire at a Coupang distribution center in Icheon, some 80 kilometers south of Seoul, on Thursday. (Yonhap)

A fire at a Coupang Inc. distribution center continued to burn Friday, more than a day after it broke out, with one firefighter trapped inside, officials said.



The fire began in the basement of the e-commerce giant's four-story building in Icheon, about 80 kilometers south of Seoul, around 5:20 a.m. Thursday. Authorities said it appeared to have been caused by a spark from a power outlet.



A 52-year-old firefighter who entered the basement Thursday morning to look for people left behind has yet to emerge from the building.



"We will resume our search as soon as it becomes possible to enter the building," a fire official said. "We don't know for now when the flames will die down."



The fire has spread from the basement to the entire building and begun to reveal its frame.



Firefighters said they are currently using tarps to put out the fire out of concern it could soon bring the building down.



The building reportedly contains a large amount of flammable packing material, including papers, boxes, plastics and stickers. (Yonhap)