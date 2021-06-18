 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

Fire at Coupang warehouse rages for over a day, 1 firefighter trapped

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 18, 2021 - 09:53       Updated : Jun 18, 2021 - 09:53
Firefighters try to put out a fire at a Coupang distribution center in Icheon, some 80 kilometers south of Seoul, on Thursday. (Yonhap)
Firefighters try to put out a fire at a Coupang distribution center in Icheon, some 80 kilometers south of Seoul, on Thursday. (Yonhap)
A fire at a Coupang Inc. distribution center continued to burn Friday, more than a day after it broke out, with one firefighter trapped inside, officials said.

The fire began in the basement of the e-commerce giant's four-story building in Icheon, about 80 kilometers south of Seoul, around 5:20 a.m. Thursday. Authorities said it appeared to have been caused by a spark from a power outlet.

A 52-year-old firefighter who entered the basement Thursday morning to look for people left behind has yet to emerge from the building.

"We will resume our search as soon as it becomes possible to enter the building," a fire official said. "We don't know for now when the flames will die down."

The fire has spread from the basement to the entire building and begun to reveal its frame.

Firefighters said they are currently using tarps to put out the fire out of concern it could soon bring the building down.

The building reportedly contains a large amount of flammable packing material, including papers, boxes, plastics and stickers. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114