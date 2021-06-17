 Back To Top
World

[Graphic News] Conor McGregor tops 2020 sporting rich list: Forbes

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Jun 18, 2021 - 10:00       Updated : Jun 18, 2021 - 10:00



Mixed martial arts superstar Conor McGregor was the sporting world’s highest-paid athlete in 2020, raking in around $180 million with earnings boosted by commercial ventures, a Forbes report showed.

The 32-year-old Irishman only fought once in 2020, earning around $22 million from his victory over Donald Cerrone in January.

The bulk of the former plumber’s pay - an estimated $158 million - came via his successful business activities, which included the sale of his Proper Twelve whiskey brand.

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi was second on the list with $130 million in earnings, followed by Juventus idol Cristiano Ronaldo with $120 million. (AFP)





