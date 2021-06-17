[Graphic News] Conor McGregor tops 2020 sporting rich list: Forbes







Mixed martial arts superstar Conor McGregor was the sporting world’s highest-paid athlete in 2020, raking in around $180 million with earnings boosted by commercial ventures, a Forbes report showed.



The 32-year-old Irishman only fought once in 2020, earning around $22 million from his victory over Donald Cerrone in January.



The bulk of the former plumber’s pay - an estimated $158 million - came via his successful business activities, which included the sale of his Proper Twelve whiskey brand.



Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi was second on the list with $130 million in earnings, followed by Juventus idol Cristiano Ronaldo with $120 million. (AFP)











