Life&Style

[Photo News] Lavender flowers paint Korea purple

By Yoon Chae-won
Published : Jun 19, 2021 - 16:01       Updated : Jun 19, 2021 - 16:01
Lavender flowers in full bloom form violet clouds at Herb Village in Geochang, South Gyeongsang Province, Thursday.

Tourists take pictures in a field of lavender flowers at Herb Village in Geochang, South Gyeongsang Province, Thursday.

Visitors enjoy blooming lavender flowers at Herb One, the largest lavender farm in the country, in Jeongeup, North Jeolla Province.

Lavender flowers fill a field measuring 330,000 square meters at Herb One, a lavender farm in Jeongeup, North Jeolla Province.

(Photos: Yonhap)

By Yoon Chae-won (choenayoon@heraldcorp.com)
