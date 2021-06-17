[Weekender] Can four-day workweek cure the Monday Blues?

(123rf)

When Kim Hyun-kyung, 31, was thinking about changing jobs a year ago, she was drawn to education firm Eduwill’s four-day workweek.



Although she was a bit suspicious at first of whether it really worked, she now fully enjoys the policy.



Kim takes a day off every Wednesday because she says it is the best day to take a break.



“It makes me think on Monday ‘Oh I am OK because I rested yesterday,’ and on Tuesday, I think, ‘I am fine because I will rest tomorrow.’ The same goes for Thursday and Friday,” she said.



While Kim usually meets people on weekends, she tends to relax at home, doing things like cooking or cleaning, on Wednesdays.



“Because I get fully recharged during a weekday, I no longer have the dreaded Monday Blues.”



Kim is among a number of employees at local companies that have been testing out shorter work hours.



Last year, some airlines, travel agencies, hotels and duty-free shops were forced to introduce a four-day workweek to cut costs. Recently, tech firms and large companies have begun doing likewise to improve employee productivity by providing a better work-life balance.



Game startup Ndolphine Connect and book platform firm Millie recently started working four days a week, while e-commerce platform Cafe24 and game company Kakao Games operate four-day workweeks every other week. Similarly, the nation’s largest mobile carrier, SK Telecom, has designated every third Friday of the month a day off.



Public support for the four-day workweek is very high.



A survey of 1,164 office workers conducted by online recruiting platform Jobkorea in April showed that 88.3 percent of respondents were in favor of a four-day workweek.



Reasons provided included self-improvement (50.1 percent), personal tasks such as visits to banks and hospitals (46.2 percent), no work stress (25 percent) and saving on transportation costs and lunch costs (21.3 percent).



If a four-day workweek were implemented, the first things respondents said they would do were starting a hobby (44.5 percent), using personal time to do things such as shopping and exercising (35.5 percent) and taking a break without thinking (30.7 percent).



In 2016, the most recent year for which figures are available, South Koreans worked more than 300 hours in excess of the OECD average, ranking third-highest in an analysis of 33 OECD member countries. Only Mexicans and Chileans worked more. Proponents of shorter working hours say the new measure would be a big step forward.



“Times have changed. Gone are the days when sitting in an office for a long time improved productivity,” said Cho Jung-hun, a member of the Citizens’ Party of Korea and former economist at the World Bank.



“As the nation is transforming into a society that requires creativity, ideas and high value-added businesses, what we need is balance in life, not long working hours,” he said.





