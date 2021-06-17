Hyundai resumes plant after brief halt over part shortage

Hyundai Motor Co.'s Asan factory, 100 kilometers south of Seoul, is seen in this photo taken on April 13, 2021. (Yonhap)

Hyundai Motor Co. said Thursday it has resumed operations of a local plant following a one-day suspension due to lack of semiconductors.



Hyundai halted the Asan plant, which produces the Grandeur sedan, on Wednesday, causing production losses of 1,027 vehicles, the company said in a regulatory filing.



The company has temporarily halted some of its domestic plants on a chip shortage.



It has seven domestic plants -- five in Ulsan, one in Asan and one in Jeonju -- and 10 overseas plants -- four in China and one each in the United States, the Czech Republic, Turkey, Russia, India and Brazil. Their combined capacity reaches 5.5 million vehicles.



On the overseas front, Hyundai said it will halt its Alabama plant for three weeks between June 14 and July 11 due to a chip shortage or the plant's maintenance work.



Last month, the company halted its Indian plant for five days starting May 25, as two workers in the Tamil Nadu plant were infected with COVID-19 and several workers staged a sit-in at the plant on May 24 amid rising virus fears among workers.



In recent weeks, chip parts shortages continue to affect production of carmakers and other manufacturers in the United States and other markets. (Yonhap)











