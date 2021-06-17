[News Focus] Volume of online shopping up 3 trillion won in a year

A woman browses a shopping website via a desktop monitor. (Yonhap)



SEJONG -- The active shopping via the internet of households is likely to contribute much to the gross domestic product of South Korea in terms of increasing production and reducing the inventories of local manufacturers.



The prospects can be read from a surge in recent years in the monthly turnover of retailers selling products online.



According to Statistics Korea, monthly online shopping transactions reached 15.09 trillion won ($13.49 billion) in April 2021 (the latest available figure). That figure has posted growth of 67.1 percent over the past three years, from 9.03 trillion won in April 2018.



On an on-year basis, the monthly turnover surged by more than 3 trillion won, from 12.05 trillion won in April 2020. The all-time high in history was posted in March 2021 at 15.94 trillion won.



(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)