FM Chung vows efforts to realize 'UN values of peace, liberty, prosperity' on peninsula

This file photo, taken March 17, 2021, shows Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong speaking at a forum on cooperation with Latin America in Seoul. (Yonhap)

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong on Thursday pledged efforts to realize the United Nations' values of peace and liberty on the Korean Peninsula during a forum marking nearly three decades since the country joined the international body.



Chung also reaffirmed the Moon Jae-in administration's "unwavering" efforts for lasting peace on the divided peninsula, as Seoul and Washington seek a diplomatic strategy to resume nuclear diplomacy with a recalcitrant Pyongyang.



"The Moon administration has been unwavering in its efforts to establish permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula from the very beginning, winning the full fledged support of the global community, including the UN," he said in a video message during the forum hosted by his ministry.



"Our efforts will continue until the UN values of peace, liberty and prosperity are fully established on the Korean Peninsula," he added.



On Sept. 17, 1991, the two Koreas jointly entered the UN Since then, South Korea has steadily expanded its presence at the UN as witnessed by its election to the Security Council twice and its nationals having taken top posts, such as former Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, Chung stressed.



Outlining South Korea's goals for the next three decades as a UN member, the minister reiterated Seoul's will to redouble efforts for peace "wherever there are UN interventions," and its commitment to resolving climate change and other global issues.



"Recent changes in the international environment are calling for Korea to play an even bigger role beyond the achievements thus far," Chung said. "Korea intends to continue expanding our participation and contribution throughout the whole process of peace."



During the same forum, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres portrayed South Korea a "dynamic and determined" member state that has played a "leadership role" on many issues of global importance.



Guterres also touched on the lackluster peace efforts on the peninsula, stressing "dialogue remains the only pathway to sustainable peace and complete denuclearization."



"I hope that this anniversary will be the occasion for the two Koreas to build bridges and reaffirm the values of peace and reconciliation, and establish enduring cooperation," he said. (Yonhap)