[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink makes movie to mark 5th anniversary

(Credit: YG Entertainment)



Blackpink is celebrating its fifth anniversary of debut with a movie that will hit the cinemas in over 100 countries, said label YG Entertainment on Wednesday.



Titled “Blackpink The Movie,” it will be premiered on August 8 although the release dates may differ in some countries. The film will include a range of contents including the quartet reminiscing over shared memories and never-seen-before interviews of the bandmates.



A fresh edition of performances, from its digital concert “The Show” from January as well as the 2018 concert “In Your Area,” will let the audience relive the moments.



The movie is part of the “4+1 Project” it announced on the day before.

On the fourth anniversary last year, the four presented a “Frozen” version of its hit song “How You Like That.” Fans of the group, in turn, shot up a satellite and hosted a drone show.



TXT reigns on Oricon chart





(Credit: Big Hit Music)



Tomorrow X Together succeeded in landing four consecutive albums on the top of Oricon chart in Japan.



According to the most recent tally that came out on Wednesday, its second full album “The Chaos Chapter: Freeze” rose to the top of the weekly album chart, selling over 76,800 units.



The boy band’s second EP “The Dream Chapter: Eternity” and third EP “minisode 1: Blue Hour,” as well as its first Japanese LP “Still Dreaming” also ranked No. 1 on the chart.



This made the quintet the fourth international artist -- and the second foreign male act -- to achieve the feat, said Oricon.



Title track from the EP, "0X1=Lovesong (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori," landed at the top of LINE Music’s weekly top song chart. It has been No. 1 on daily top song chart for six days.



TXT is following up the main track with “Magic,” which it performed for the first time on US television show “Good Morning America” last week.



Taeyeon to return in July: report





(Credit: SM Entertainment)



Taeyeon of Girls’ Generation is coming out with new solo music in July, according to media reports on Wednesday. Her label SM Entertainment confirmed the news and asked fans to keep their expectations high, following the reports.



She already finished recording and after the report, uploaded a poster of clouds in the sky with the phrase “new song.” She shared a selfie with her pet dog on her Instagram on Tuesday and her fans were excited to see that she changed her hair color to orange from black, wondering if she is readying herself for a comeback.



It has been seven months since her fourth EP “What Do I Call You” that swept through major music charts in Korea.



The songstress recently was featured in “If I Could Tell You,” a song from Taemin’s solo EP “Advice.” She is currently appearing in a weekend variety show on a cable television network.



WayV launches first unit





(Credit: Label V)