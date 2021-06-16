 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

KT tests 5G-based autonomous cruise ship

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 16, 2021 - 14:24       Updated : Jun 16, 2021 - 14:24

This undated image, provided by KT Corp., shows its logo. (KT Corp.)
This undated image, provided by KT Corp., shows its logo. (KT Corp.)
KT Corp., a South Korean telecom giant, said Wednesday it has tested an autonomous cruise ship being remotely controlled hundreds of kilometers away on its high-speed 5G network.

The telecom operator said a 12-person cruise ship navigated through the narrow 10-kilometer Pohang Canal in the port city, 302 kilometers southeast of Seoul, without a captain on board and with it being controlled from its offices in Gwacheon, just south of the capital.

KT said it partnered with Avikus Corp., an autonomous navigation company under shipbuilding giant Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, for the testing. The telecom operator was in charge of remotely controlling the ship through its 5G network, while Avikus provided the autonomous system for the ship.

KT said its low latency 5G network allowed the sending of real-time sensor data of the ship's operations, including 360-degree video footage of the ship as well as lidar and radar information, allowing the ship to run remotely.

The telecom operator said it will continue to work with Avikus to develop new business models for autonomous ships.

The move comes after KT bought a stake in Hyundai Heavy's robotics unit last year, with the goal of strengthening its competitiveness in smart factory and robot solutions. (Yonhap)

 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114