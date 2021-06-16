 Back To Top
Business

DataStreams donates big data platform TeraONE to Cyber University of Korea

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Jun 16, 2021 - 14:02       Updated : Jun 16, 2021 - 14:18
DataStreams CEO Lee Young-sang (left) donates the company’s big data platform TeraONE worth 500 million won to the Cyber University of Korea President Kim Jin-sung at the university’s studio on Tuesday. (DataStreams)
DataStreams said Wednesday it has signed an agreement with the Cyber University of Korea to cultivate artificial intelligence and big data talents and donated its big data platform TeraONE worth 500 million won ($447,270) to the university.

The signing ceremony, which was held at the university’s studio, was attended by CUK President Kim Jin-sung, CUK Research and Business Foundation chief Han Woon-young, DataStreams CEO Lee Young-sang and DataStreams director Lee Sang-ok.

The agreement is the latest example of partnership between the two parties. Since May, DataStreams and the CUK have been participating in the Ministry of Education’s match-up program, where CUK students studying big data train at DataStreams and earn credits.

Through the agreement, both parties will collaborate on the research and business development of big data and artificial intelligence, develop and operate curriculum for the match-up program and run a recruiting program for CUK students.

By donating TeraONE, DataStreams will support the development of curriculum where CUK students can receive practical big data training and take up the role as a technical advisor.

“If students can actively use the donated platform in their actual training curriculum and find meaningful analysis results crucial for the CUK’s decision making process, it will become a successful case,” DataStreams CEO Lee Young-sang said.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
