LG Energy Solution to host 1st battery forum with Nobel laureate

LG Energy Solution Innovation Forum 2021 (LGES)





LG Energy Solution will host an international battery forum on June 22 to discuss next-generation batteries with renowned scholars including Nobel laureate Michael Stanley Whittingham.



The “LG Energy Solution Innovation Forum 2021,” which will be held from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., is the first such event to be held by LGES after its split-off from LG Chem in December, the company said Wednesday.



The forum will be held online due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and is open to the general public for free.



Comprising 10 sessions, the forum will invite battery experts including professors Jeff Dahn of Dalhousie University, Linda Nazar of University of Waterloo, Y. Shirley Meng of University of California San Diego, Kim Hee-tak of the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, Lee Sang-young of Yonsei University, Martin Winter of University of Munster and Peter Bruce of Oxford University.



“The inaugural LG Energy Solution Innovation Forum 2021 will introduce comprehensive insights on the battery-related research front through the eyes of world-renowned industry specialists,” said Kim Myung-hwan, chief production and procurement officer at LGES.



By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)