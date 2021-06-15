 Back To Top
World

[Graphic News] Taiwan ranked top place for expats to live

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Jun 16, 2021 - 10:01       Updated : Jun 16, 2021 - 10:01





Taiwan, Mexico and Costa Rica have been ranked as the top spots to live and work abroad in 2021, based on their cost of living, ease of settling in and overall quality of life.

The US was ranked only 34th out of 59 places, largely because of how expats viewed quality of life in America, according to a new survey published.

Taiwan topped the charts for the third year in a row in the survey of 12,420 expats conducted by InterNations, a Munich-based expat network with about 4 million members.

Expats appreciated Taiwan’s medical care, on top of quality of life. A full 96 percent of respondents were happy with the quality of care, compared with 71 percent  globally.

Expats ranked Mexico and Costa Rica second and third. (Bloomberg)





