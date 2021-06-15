 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

CU rolls out third collaboration beer

By Jo He-rim
Published : Jun 15, 2021 - 15:53       Updated : Jun 15, 2021 - 15:53
Baekyang BYC Vienna Lager (BGF Retail)
Baekyang BYC Vienna Lager (BGF Retail)

A new craft beer inspired by white sheep, a symbol of a local underwear brand, will hit CU convenience store shelves on Thursday.

The Baik Yang BYC Vienna Lager is the third collaboration beer launched by CU, according to BGF Retail, the firm behind the convenience store chain.

BYC is an underwear brand, established in 1946. The company is well known for its white undershirts, and it has used an image of a white sheep as its symbol from 1957, according to CU.

The name of the beer and symbol featured on the 500 milliliter-can was what the clothing company had used back in the 1980s, before it was renamed BYC. The back of the can will also include the company’s history, CU added.

The lager, sweet and in a pumpkin red color, is developed together by craft beer brewers, affiliated with Korea Brewer’s Collective, the convenience store chain explained. The price is 2,500 won.

CU first introduced its brand-inspired craft beer, Gompyo Wheat Beer last year, joining hands with flour maker Daehan Flour Mills Corp. and local brewery 7Brau.

Gompyo Wheat Beer, branded with the flour maker’s bear symbol, became the bestselling beer at the convenience store chain, surpassing that of Cass and Terra, the top-selling beers made from major breweries here.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114