CU rolls out third collaboration beer

Baekyang BYC Vienna Lager (BGF Retail)
A new craft beer inspired by white sheep, a symbol of a local underwear brand, will hit CU convenience store shelves on Thursday.
The Baik Yang BYC Vienna Lager is the third collaboration beer launched by CU, according to BGF Retail, the firm behind the convenience store chain.
BYC is an underwear brand, established in 1946. The company is well known for its white undershirts, and it has used an image of a white sheep as its symbol from 1957, according to CU.
The name of the beer and symbol featured on the 500 milliliter-can was what the clothing company had used back in the 1980s, before it was renamed BYC. The back of the can will also include the company’s history, CU added.
The lager, sweet and in a pumpkin red color, is developed together by craft beer brewers, affiliated with Korea Brewer’s Collective, the convenience store chain explained. The price is 2,500 won.
CU first introduced its brand-inspired craft beer, Gompyo Wheat Beer last year, joining hands with flour maker Daehan Flour Mills Corp. and local brewery 7Brau.
Gompyo Wheat Beer, branded with the flour maker’s bear symbol, became the bestselling beer at the convenience store chain, surpassing that of Cass and Terra, the top-selling beers made from major breweries here.
