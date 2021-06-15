2021 Music in PyeongChang fest hopes to bring spirit of being alive center stage

Poster for the 18th Music in PyeongChang (MPyC)

The 18th Music in PyeongChang is set to kick off July 28 with performances around Gangwon Province, including the festival’s main venue, Pyeongchang Alpensia Resort’s concert hall.



Under the theme “san (alive),” a total of 13 concerts will be held this year, along with two special concerts, seven touring concerts, and master classes conducted by artists participating in the festival.



“The word ‘san,’ can be interpreted as ‘alive,’ or ‘mountain.’ The mountains beautifully surround Gangwon Province, which I am very used to seeing as a child who was born and raised here,” pianist Son Yeol-eum, the festival’s artistic director, said during a press conference held Tuesday morning at the Korea Press Center in Seoul.



“After I grew up and began traveling abroad on tours, I realized that being surrounded by nature, especially the mountains, is not a typical thing,” said Son, who came up with this year’s theme.



As a native of Wonju, Gangwon Province, mountains symbolize life and liveliness, Son said. It also conveys the hope that this year would bring back “the spirit of being alive” after the vicious pandemic shook the world, she said.



Son also spoke about her longtime admiration of pianist Paik Hae-sun, and how honored she is to be able to play as a duet at one of the festival’s main concert programs titled, “Star.”



“I took her masterclass a long time ago and feel very lucky to finally stand on stage with pianist Paik,” Son said.



Serving as the festival’s artistic director since 2018, Son’s goal this year was to create programs unlike any other.





Artistic director Son Yeol-eum (right) and general manager Park Hye-young hold a press conference for the 18th Music in PyeongChang, at Press Center in central Seoul, Tuesday. (Kim Hae-yeon/The Korea Herald)