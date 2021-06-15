 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
National

7 soldiers from same Army base test positive for COVID-19

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 15, 2021 - 11:54       Updated : Jun 15, 2021 - 11:54

A service member receives a coronavirus test at a makeshift COVID-19 test center near Seoul Station. (Yonhap)
A service member receives a coronavirus test at a makeshift COVID-19 test center near Seoul Station. (Yonhap)
Seven soldiers from the same Army base in the central city of Nonsan tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Tuesday.

They were confirmed to have been infected while being in isolation after coming into contact with a colleague who earlier tested positive, according to the ministry.

"All of them tested negative in a test carried out upon their enlistment and have been quarantined at the same space. But one of them tested positive in a second test last week, and six others were also confirmed to have contracted the virus," a ministry official said.

The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 1,002. The confirmed cases at barracks surpassed the 1,000 mark after the military reported its first virus case in January last year.

Nationwide, South Korea reported 374 more virus cases, including 347 local infections, raising the total caseload to 148,647, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

As of Monday, 197,843 service members, or 47.7 percent of troops aged under 30, have received their first doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine since the military launched the vaccination campaign for the age group last week, according to the ministry. (Yonhap)

 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114