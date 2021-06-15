 Back To Top
Business

LG Uplus launches AI call center biz

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 15, 2021 - 10:46       Updated : Jun 15, 2021 - 10:46
LG Uplus Corp.'s logo is shown in this undated image provided by the company. (LG Uplus Corp.)
LG Uplus Corp., a major South Korean mobile carrier, said Tuesday it has joined hands with IT affiliate LG CNS Co. to develop call center services that use artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

The service incorporates AI technology, such as speech recognition and synthesis as well as natural language processing, to respond to user questions and requests and can replace simple, repetitive tasks handled by call center agents.

LG Uplus said it has accumulated the technology through its automated unmanned store and that it will enter the business with LG CNS, which already provides an AI call center solution to local finance companies.

The two companies plan to improve the AI call center service so that it is able to recognize regional dialects and financial jargon within this year, and target to deploy the platform for financial companies.

The move comes after rival telecom operator KT Corp. introduced its AI call center platform to Hyundai Home Shopping Network Corp.'s customer service system in February this year.

The broader LG Group has recently strengthened its focus on AI technology, announcing last month that the group's AI R&D hub plans to develop a "hyper-mega AI" system by investing $100 million over the next three years. (Yonhap)

