 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
National

Moon becomes first Korean president to visit Austria

By Lee Ji-yoon
Published : Jun 14, 2021 - 18:49       Updated : Jun 14, 2021 - 19:13
President Moon Jae-in gives a fist bump to a Korean resident in Austria upon his arrival in Vienna on Sunday. (Cheong Wa Dae)
President Moon Jae-in gives a fist bump to a Korean resident in Austria upon his arrival in Vienna on Sunday. (Cheong Wa Dae)
VIENNA/SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in and his Austrian counterpart, Alexander Van der Bellen, held a summit Monday to bolster ties as the 130th anniversary of bilateral relationship approaches next year.

Moon, coming from the UK after attending the G-7 meeting over the weekend, arrived in Vienna on Sunday. He is the first Korean president to make a state visit to Austria since the two nations established ties in 1892.

With the latest visit, the two nations agreed to elevate the relationship to
a more upgraded "strategic partnership," according to Cheong Wa Dae.

The two leaders discussed extending partnerships in diverse areas as they exchanged views on issues of mutual concern ranging from climate change to the peace process on the Korean Peninsula.

They agreed to bolster economic exchanges, touting the strong growth in the trade volume between the two nations over the past years. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the trade volume increased to $2.69 billion last year, up 11 percent compared with a year prior.

As for climate change, the leaders pledged to work together closely to realize their shared goal of carbon neutrality. Moon also expressed gratitude to Austria for joining the virtual P4G climate summit in Seoul last month.

The leaders vowed joint efforts to achieve peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula. Moon briefed Van der Bellen on the South Korean government’s peace-keeping efforts in the region and the Austrian president pledged his full support.

Moon, in particular, praised Austria as one of the leading nations in promoting disarmament and arms control. 

Under the upgraded strategic partnership, the two nations plan to promote  more active business and cultural exchanges, including joint projects on the occasion of the 130th anniversary of the ties next year.

By Lee Ji-yoon and Joint Press Corps
(jylee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114