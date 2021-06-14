Japan unilaterally broke plan for Moon-Suga meeting at G-7

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga had agreed to hold talks on the sidelines of the G-7 summit in England, but Japan unilaterally called the meeting off, citing the Dokdo issue, according to the Foreign Ministry on Monday.
The two countries had tentatively decided to hold a pull-aside meeting between Moon and Suga on the fringes of the summit, which was held from Friday through Sunday at Carbis Bay Hotel and Estate in Cornwall, southwestern England.
A ministry official said it is regrettable that the Japan did not respond to the pull-aside plan, despite the fact that the two sides had agreed on it earlier at a working level. Japan’s calling off of the meeting was in protest of South Korea’s annual military drills on and around its easternmost islets of Dokdo in the East Sea, which have been at the center of a decades-long territorial dispute between the two countries.
The feud over Dokdo has escalated anew recently after Japan illustrated the islets as part of Japan’s territory on the torch relay route map of the Tokyo Olympics, drawing heavy backlash from Seoul. South Korea has been in effective control of the islets since 1954, but Japan -- which calls the islets Takeshima -- insists they are Japanese territory.
South Korea plans to stage the annual drill this week. This could irk Tokyo further and strain bilateral relations, which are already at their lowest point in decades over economic and wartime historic disputes.
Seoul has been seeking to defuse diplomatic tensions with Tokyo, which are rooted in Japan’s 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula and have morphed into an ongoing economic feud. This comes as the Biden administration pushes for tighter trilateral cooperation with its two Northeast Asian allies in the face of an assertive China and a defiant North Korea.
Moon has expressed a willingness to meet Suga, and many observers saw the G-7 summit as a suitable occasion for the two leaders to meet at last. The two have not met in person since Suga assumed leadership last September, reflecting strained bilateral relations between the neighbors.
During the three-day summit, Moon and Suga “exchanged greetings” just before the start of an expanded session of the summit, according to Cheong Wa Dae. Moon and first lady Kim Jung-sook also talked for about a minute with their Japanese counterparts, Suga and his wife, Mariko Suga, at a reception hosted by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. These short encounters were about it, with no official meeting or much-speculated trilateral session, including US President Joe Biden, happening at the summit.
The two leaders’ reaction to the unfulfilled talks also showed a stark contrast.
Moon said that his first face-to-face encounter with Suga was a “precious occasion,” which may serve as a new start to the Korea-Japan relations, on social media while reflecting on the G-7 summit. But he also expressed that it was a shame that their exchange wasn’t able to lead to a follow-up meeting.
On the other hand, Suga was firm that meeting with Moon won’t happen until the outstanding issues are settled between the two countries. According to Japanese media outlets, Suga stressed that South Korea needs to take steps to improve soured bilateral relations, adding that the dispute over compensation for wartime forced labor and comfort women haven’t been resolved.
In regards to his encounter with Moon, Suga said he was approached by Moon at the venue, and reciprocated as a diplomatic courtesy.
