Marvel’s superhero film ‘Black Widow’ to be released worldwide July 7

New poster for “Black Widow” (Walt Disney Korea)
Walt Disney Korea on Monday announced that Marvel superhero film “Black Widow” will be released globally on July 7, in theaters and its streaming service Disney+.
Movie fans have long been waiting for news of the film’s release, its trailer was unveiled in March 2020. The release date of the film has been delayed multiple times due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Popular Avengers character Natasha Romanoff, known as Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) appears in the new film as the protagonist. The film centers on what happened to Natasha between “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Infinity War.” During this time, Natasha confronts a dangerous conspiracy tied to her dark past.
Anticipation for the film’s success here is high, since the “Avengers” franchise has a strong fan base in Korea. “Avengers: Endgame,” released in 2019, became the most-watched foreign film in South Korean box office history, with more than 13.4 million admissions.
Meanwhile, Walt Disney Korea on Monday also unveiled an additional white background poster for “Black Widow” with a fixed release date. The poster shows Black Widow standing defiantly in front of a symbolic red hourglass design, and reads: “Her real story begins.”
By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com
)