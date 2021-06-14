AsianInvestor to hold virtual forum on trends among Korean investors

AsianInvestor, a Hong Kong-based publication dedicated to the investment activities of Asian asset owners, said Monday that it planned to offer a glimpse of the latest trends among Korean investors at a virtual event June 21-25.



Institutional Investment Week Korea, the 14th event of its kind for Seoul investors, will focus on how Korean investors can rebalance their portfolios and build resilience into their investment strategies amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



The annual event was canceled last year due to pandemic restrictions.



This year participants will be able to access keynote interviews and panel discussions online from 10 a.m. to 11:40 a.m., Seoul time, each day.



The event will address factors that hamper the execution of new investments, portfolio rebalancing during the COVID-19 pandemic and how to navigate the restrictions, AsianInvestor said. AsianInvestor is published by Haymarket Media, a subsidiary of London-based Haymarket Media Group.



The first virtual event of its kind will kick off with an interview with sovereign wealth fund Korea Investment Corp. Chief Investment Officer David Park, who will share his perspective on the global macroeconomic outlook and portfolio allocation strategies.



Panelists for Korea-focused sessions will represent Korean public asset owners, including the Teachers’ Pension, the Local Finance Association and the Police Mutual Aid Association, as well as private asset owners Samsung Marine & Fire Insurance, DB Insurance, DGB Life Insurance and the MG Korean Federation of Community Credit Cooperatives. The event will also feature key officials representing Korean asset management companies KB, Samsung, Hanwha and Life.



Panel sessions will also revolve around post-pandemic perspectives on each asset class -- stocks, bonds and alternative assets -- as well as regulatory challenges for insurance companies in Korea and the integration of environmental, social and governance factors and technology in portfolio construction.



The Korea Herald and its sister platform The Investor cover AsianInvestor’s annual Seoul event as media partners.



By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)