Moon holds summit talks with British PM

President Moon Jae-in and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pose ahead of their summit meeting at the G-7 in Cornwall, England, Sunday. (Yonhap)

South Korean President Moon Jae-in had separate talks here Sunday with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the host of a Group of Seven summit.



They noted that the two countries are maintaining close political and economic cooperation even after the so-called Brexit, Moon’s office said.



They agreed to keep working together in various sectors, including trade and investment, as the bilateral free trade agreement took effect as of Jan. 1, it added.



The two shared the view that the equitable supply of COVID-19 vaccines is crucial for overcoming the pandemic and agreed to seek the expansion of partnerships on vaccine research and development, Cheong Wa Dae said.



Moon said that this year’s G-7 summit, chaired by Britain, would serve as a “landmark” toward building back a better world and that he was glad to have participated in it.



Johnson replied that his country has a lot to learn from South Korea, citing its coronavirus control, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.



He said Britain makes much of the security partnership with South Korea and expects stronger ties, as Moon recalled Britain’s dispatch of more than 80,000 troops to help South Korea fight against North Korea during the 1950-53 Korean War.



The prime minister said North Korea has an embassy in Britain, which supports the Korea peace process, Park said.



They also talked about the issues of maritime pollution and Myanmar.



Moon joined some of the plenary sessions of the G-7 summit, which opened Friday in the British county of Cornwall, at Johnson’s invitation. (Joint Press Corps)