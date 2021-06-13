 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Business

GS25 to expand AI robot delivery service

By Yim Hyun-su
Published : Jun 13, 2021 - 15:33       Updated : Jun 13, 2021 - 15:33
A GS Retail employee receives items ordered through GS25's robot delivery service. (GS Retail)
A GS Retail employee receives items ordered through GS25's robot delivery service. (GS Retail)
South Korean convenience store GS25 said Sunday that it has recently launched a delivery service using an artificial intelligence-based robot at a second location in southern Seoul.

The second AI-powered robot dispatched at its GS Tower branch in Yeoksam-dong in the Gangnam area comes after the company first unveiled the service last year.

Customers can place an order via KakaoTalk to have staff load the items onto the robot, which then brings it to the customer’s doorstep using wireless communication technology.

The move is part of the company’s efforts to extend its robot-based service, as it plans to roll out more delivery robots at office buildings and hospitals this year.

Between May 4 and June 12, the robot at the GS Tower branch delivered a daily average of 22 orders, racking up a total of 880 deliveries.

“Delivery service sales at the branch rose by 50.1 percent compared to the previous month thanks in part to the robot delivery service,” the convenience store chain said.

“We are planning to quickly expand the convenience store robot delivery service to present a brand new shopping experience to customers where they can use robots in their daily lives,” one official said.

The robots can carry up to 15 kilograms of items and deliver orders to three addresses each trip.

By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114