Seoul Institution of Arts to dive deep into Korean culture through Summer at SeoulArts

Poster for Summer at SeoulArts (Seoul Institution of Arts)
Summer at SeoulArts, hosted by the Seoul Institute of Arts, the most prominent art institute in Korea, will be held this summer for international college students interested in learning more about Korean culture.
All classes are to be held online in English and will feature two courses that incorporate K-pop and Korean film.
The first course, “The Kpop Phenomenon,” instructed by professor Woody Pak, will cover the history, development, processes, cultural impact and globalization of K-pop from its first generation -- led by Seotaiji and Boys -- to current worldwide phenomenon BTS.
The second course, “Korean Genre Movies,” taught by professor Jae Soh, will explore the history and cultural phenomenon that shaped Korean cinema and Korean-language film. The course will cover diverse films, including recent award-winners “Parasite” and “Minari.”
Class registration, available at the Study in Korea website, will begin from June 23, with the official course to begin July 5.
By Gha Hee-sun (lizka98@heraldcorp.com
)